The Highland High School cheerleading squad is a state champion.

Competing over the weekend in the Illinois High School Association state championships in Bloomington, Highland finished first in the COED Team division with a score of 97.17. The second place team was at 96.57.

The Breese Central High School cheerleaders placed fourth in the Small Team Varsity division.

In the Large School Varsity division, Edwardsville finished ninth.