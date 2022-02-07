Lady Comets Hosting Regional Game

The Greenville Lady Comets will open IHSA Class 2A regional action Saturday night, February 12 at home.

The GHS girls host Wesclin in a 7 p.m. contest which will be broadcast on WGEL.

The IHSA has changed the regionals this year with opening round games being hosted by the team with the highest seed.

The Lady Comets are the seventh seed in the sub-sectional group while Wesclin is eighth.

Regional semifinal and championship games will take place at one site. For the regional Greenville is in, the host is Breese Central.

The winner of Saturday’s Greenville-Wesclin game will advance to the semifinals to play Breese Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 15.

The championship game of the Breese Central Regional is Friday, February 18 at 7 p.m.

Freeburg is seeded number one in the sub-sectional, followed by Breese Central, Nashville, Mater Dei, Columbia, Pinckneyville, Greenville, Wesclin, Belleville Althoff, Chester, Sparta and Red Bud.