Lady Comets Win At Gillespie

The Greenville High School Lady Comets varsity basketball team grabbed a victory Monday night at Gillespie.

The GHS girls outscored the Miners 52-31 to improve their South Central Conference record to 4-3.

The winners never trailed in the game, leading by 10 after one quarter and 31-19 at halftime. The Lady Comets outscored Gillespie 15-2 in the third quarter to take complete control.

The GHS squad totaled seven three-pointers in the game and featured balanced scoring.

Brooklyn Suzuki led the way with 13 points, while Charlee Stearns had 11, Mia Emken nine, Abby Sussenbach eight and Lilly Funneman seven.

The Greenville varsity girls have an overall record of 12-18. They host Carlinville Thursday night. The varsity contest tips off at 6 p.m.