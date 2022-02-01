Lady Comets Win Monday Night

The Greenville Lady Comets won on Senior Night Monday, defeating Christ Our Rock Lutheran 55—49.

The Greenville High School girls never trailed in the game, however the Silver Stallions kept getting close.

GHS led by 11 after one quarter and seven at halftime. Early in the third quarter, the Lady Comets lead was whittled down to four points, but they were in front by 10 going into the final frame.

Once again, Christ Our Rock battled back, making it a two-point game with about four minutes to play.

The home team made some big free throws down the stretch to remain in front and win by six.

The Lady Comets were 11 of 16 at the free throw line for the game and sank 10 three-pointers. Senior Mia Emken had four of those threes. Charlee Stearns recorded three, Lilly Funneman sank two and Abby Sussenbach had one.

Emken led all scorers with 17 points. Sussenbach, also a senior, had a 13-point night. The other two seniors, Brooklyn Suzuki and Alison Ridens, scored five and two points respectively.

It was the 11th win of the season for the Lady Comets. They are scheduled to play at Pana Thursday night.

In junior varsity action, Greenville stopped Christ Our Rock Lutheran 33-27.

Adyson Bearley and Anna Turner scored seven apiece and Mylee Kessinger had six points.