Lady Comets Win Over Carlinville

The Greenville Lady Comets clinched third place in the South Central Conference with a 45-31 win at home Thursday night against Carlinville.

GHS trailed most of the first quarter, but led by four after eight minutes of action and never trailed the rest of the game.

It was a 20-11 Greenville lead at halftime. Carlinville got to within four points near the end of the third quarter, but the Lady Comets controlled the action in the final frame.

Abby Sussenbach led the Lady Comets in scoring with 16 points. Lilly Funneman had a 12-point night and Mia Emken put in 10 points.

The Greenville varsity squad finished 5-3 in the conference and goes into regional play with an overall record of 13-18.

The Lady Comets host their opening game of the Class 2A regional Saturday at 7 p.m. The opponent will be Trenton Wesclin. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

In a junior varsity play Thursday night, Greenville and Carlinville played two 10-minute halves with a running clock. The Lady Comets won 19-10. Mylee Kessinger scored five points while Anna Turner and Adyson Bearley had four apiece.