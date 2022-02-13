Lady Comets Win Regional Game

Playing in their first game of the regional Saturday night, the Greenville Lady Comets grabbed a home victory over Trenton Wesclin. The final score was 55-26.

The GHS girls broke out to a 26-5 lead after one quarter, making 10 of 12 shots including six three pointers.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager was very happy to see that great start and the big win. Click below to hear his comments:

The Lady Comets scored just five points in each off the second and third quarters, then outscored Wesclin 19-5 in the final frame. They finished with seven three point baskets.

Seniors Mia Emken and Abby Sussenbach led the winning team in scoring with 16 and 15 points respectively.

Emken netted four three pointers. Lilly Funneman had nine points on three threes and blocked many shots.

The Greenville High School varsity girls advance to the semifinals of the Breese Central Class 2A Regional with a 14-18 record. They face Breese Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.