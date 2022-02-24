Lady Panthers Advance In Tournament

The Greenville University womens basketball team beat Spalding for the second time in five days Wednesday night, at home in the SLIAC Conference Tournament.

GU posted a 66-61 victory. The Lady Panthers led 29-26 at halftime, outscored Spalding by 14 in the third quarter then held on in the final frame for the win.

Haven Robertson led GU with 14 points, and Madelyn Stephen posted 13 points.

Grabbing six rebounds each were Emily Reinneck, Ashley Anderson and Peyton Morris. Abigail Reinneck had four assists, and Ally Cantrill and Emily Reinneck were credited with three steals apiece.

The 15-10 Lady Panthers play at Webster University in St. Louis, Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Westminster in the tournament semifinals.