Lady Panthers Fall At Webster

Playing at Webster University in St. Louis Tuesday evening, the Greenville University Lady Panthers were defeated 87-55.

Webster was in front by 15 points at halftime, then took complete control of the contest by outscoring GU by 12 in the third quarter.

Ashley Anderson led Greenville in scoring with 10 points. Emily Reinneck and Payton Morris posted nine points each.

Reinneck grabbed six rebounds and posted five assists and three steals. Lady Panthers with five rebounds each included Anderson, Madelyn Stephen and Ally Cantrill.

With the loss, the GU women are 9-9 overall for the season. They are 3-5 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and play their next conference game Saturday at home against Fontbonne. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.