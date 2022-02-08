Lady Panthers Win At Home

The Greenville University Lady Panthers got off to a fast start and defeated Fontbonne University Saturday at HJ Long Gymnasium.

The final score was 95-67.

GU led 14-1 early in the game and had a 17-point margin at halftime. The Lady Panthers poured in 30 points during the third period.

The winning team shot very well from the field, especially from three-point range. The GU women made 17 of 25 three-point attempts.

Emily Reinneck was top scorer with 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Madelyn Stephen totaled 20 points for GU while Abigail Reinneck and Ashley Anderson put in 10 apiece.

Former Lady Comet Ally Cantrill posted six assists and three steals, while Abigail Reinneck had four steals.

Rylee Pickett, another former Lady Comet, played for Fontbonne and scored 11 points.

The Lady Panthers have a 10-9 overall record and are 4-4 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They play at Westminster Wednesday and at Blackburn Saturday.