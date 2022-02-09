Lady Panthers Win At Spalding

The Greenville University basketball women travelled to Kentucky Monday and grabbed a 75-58 victory over Spalding.

The Lady Panthers trailed by four points after one quarter, but bounced back to lead at halftime. They then outscored Spalding 41-26 in the second half.

Madelyn Stephen led the scoring list for GU with 19 points.

Emily Reinneck totaled 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Ashley Anderson had 12 points.

GU is 11-9 overall and 5-5 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The local women play at Westminster Wednesday and at Blackburn on Saturday.