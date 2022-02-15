Last Second Bucket Gives GU Women Win

Ashley Anderson put in a last-second layup last Saturday afternoon to give the Greenville University Lady Panthers an 80-78 win at Blackburn College.

Greenville led by 11 during the fourth quarter, then tied the score with eight seconds left. After Blackburn missed a shot, GU grabbed the rebound to set the stage for Anderson’s heroics.

Emily Reinneck had a big game for Greenville, scoring 20 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and totaling six assists. Madelyn Stephen netted 19 points and Anderson had 10 rebounds.

The Lady Panthers are 12-10 overall and 6-6 in the SLIAC. They play at home 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Eureka.