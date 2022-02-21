Mater Dei Girls In Sectional

The Breese Mater Dei Lady Knights won a Class 2A regional basketball championship last week and are playing in a sectional.

Mater Dei defeated Freeburg 35-33 in the title game of the 2A Freeburg Regional. The Lady Knights will play Benton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the Nashville Sectional.

Nashville defeated Breese Central 39-30 in the championship game of the Central Regional. Nashville hosts Carterville at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the sectional.

In Class 1A, the Carlyle and Okawville girls’ teams are in the sectional.

Carlyle beat Father McGivney 51-39 to win its own regional, and Okawville stopped Dupo 53-29 to claim the Dupo Regional crown.

Carlyle and Okawville play Tuesday in the Bunker Hill Sectional. The Carlyle squad faces Jacksonville Routt at 6 p.m. and Okawville plays Hardin Calhoun at 7:30.

Also winning girls Class 2A regionals were Carlinville over Hillsboro, 51-49 in overtime; Pana over Tolono Unity 59-29, Alton Marquette over Staunton, 65-48; and Teutopolis over Robinson 68-31.