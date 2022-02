Mulberry Grove and Ramsey co-op in high school girls’ basketball and the team has been assigned to the Altamont Class 1A Regional.

Ramsey/Mulberry Grove is seeded 12th in the sub-sectional group and plays fourth-seeded Altamont at Altamont on Saturday, February 12.

The winner plays at 7:30 p.m. Monday, February 14 at Altamont. The regional title game is Thursday, February 17.