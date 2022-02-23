Panther Men Lose In Tournament

The basketball season came to an end Tuesday night for the Greenville University Panthers.

Playing in the quarterfinal round of the St. Louis Interscholastic Athletic Conference tournament, the Panthers were defeated by Fontbonne 133-100.

Travis Dickey scored 15 points for Greenville while Romello Ball had 13 points and five assists. Julius Erby grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Panthers finished the campaign with a 5-21 record.

They once again led all NCAA Division III men’s teams in scoring with an average of 110 points per game.