The Greenville University Panthers slipped past Spalding last Saturday, 84-83, for their third straight win.

GU trailed by eight at halftime. They battled back in the second half.

Leading the offense were Trenton Lee with 13 points, and Julius Erby, Kaidyn Johnson and Travis Dickey with 12 apiece. Romello Ball handed out eight assists.

The Panthers concluded the regular season with an overall record of 5-20.