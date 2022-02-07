Suzuki Wins Bowling Regional

Greenville High School Senior Brooklyn Suzuki has advanced to the sectional round of the Illinois High School Association bowling competition.

She finished first in the individual competition in Saturday’s regional at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville. Her pin total for six games was 1,289; 214 pins more than the second place bowler in the individual group.

Brooklyn qualified for the Mt. Vernon Sectional, which is scheduled for Saturday, February 12.

The IHSA has only one class in girls bowling.

After high school, Brooklyn will be attending Huntington University in Indiana where she will be a member of the school’s women’s bowling team.