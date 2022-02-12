Tues & Fri Aces Basketball Results

By
WGEL
-

The Mulberry Grove Aces boys’ basketball team earned a victory Tuesday night.

The Aces defeated Lebanon for the second time this season, 69-59.

In a game broadcast on WGEL Friday night, the Aces travelled to South Central and were defeated 54-27.

The game was tied at seven after the first quarter, then South Central outscored Mulberry Grove 24-3 in the second quarter to take control of the contest.

Leading scorer for the Aces was Arjan Epperson with 11 points. Daustin Steiner and Garrett Knerrer recorded five points each.

Previous articleISP Release Details On Thursday Shooting In Greenville
Next articleFreshman Comets Win Tournament

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR