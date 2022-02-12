Tues & Fri Aces Basketball Results

The Mulberry Grove Aces boys’ basketball team earned a victory Tuesday night.

The Aces defeated Lebanon for the second time this season, 69-59.

In a game broadcast on WGEL Friday night, the Aces travelled to South Central and were defeated 54-27.

The game was tied at seven after the first quarter, then South Central outscored Mulberry Grove 24-3 in the second quarter to take control of the contest.

Leading scorer for the Aces was Arjan Epperson with 11 points. Daustin Steiner and Garrett Knerrer recorded five points each.