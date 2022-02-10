Volley ball Jays Win At Vandalia

It was a winning night Tuesday for the Greenville Junior High volleyball teams.

Playing at Vandalia, the eighth grade Lady Blue Jays won 12-25, 25-13 and 26-24.

Emma Veith was credited with eight service aces, three kills and three assists. Kaedence Andross had two aces, Haylee Clark posted three kills and two solo blocks, and Ella Kleiner and Ava Potthast had two kills each.

The seventh grade Lady Jays won a very close match 26-24, 12-25, 29-27.

Bailey Taylor led the Greenville serving with 10 aces while Allie Veith had five aces and Ada Jefferson three.

Veith also came up with four kills, Gracie Goodson posted two kills, and Bailey had five assists.

Monday night, the Greenville teams lost to Pana.

The eighth grade Lady Jays were defeated 18-25, 10-25. Statistical leaders were Haylee Hediger with two aces, Clark with three kills and a block, and Andross with an assist.

In seventh grade action, the Lady Jays fell 15-25, 15-25.

Taylor served four aces, Goodson had two kills, and Taylor and Ryleigh Plannette picked up one assist each.