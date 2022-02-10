Win For GU Women’s Track

This past weekend, the Greenville University women’s indoor track and field team won an eight-team meet at Illinois College in Jacksonville.

Cayden Sharp led the Lady Panthers with wins in the 55 meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump.

Taylor Tucker won the 55 meter dash, Sara Yakana finished first in the 200 meter dash and Tawney Rodriguez won the shot put.

Two former Greenville Lady Comet athletes were in the meet. Hannah Williams was fifth in the 800 meter run and Emma Leonhard placed fifth in the one mile run.

The National Christian College Athletic Association national championship is this weekend in Cedarville, Ohio, and GU will have athletes competing.