Aces Defeated By South Central

The Mulberry Grove baseball Aces are 1-1 for the season after losing to South Central Tuesday.

The South Central team rolled to a 12-1 win in six innings, scoring six times in the opening inning and four runs in the sixth.

On offense for the Aces, Blake Scoggins had two hits and drove in the run, and Garrett Knerrer recorded two hits.

Taking the pitching mound for Mulberry Grove were Tucker Johnson, Carter Scoggins, Daustin Steiner and Knerrer.

The Aces play at Cowden Herrick-Beecher City Thursday.