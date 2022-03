The Greenville Comets varsity baseball team began the season Monday at North Mac.

The Comets were defeated 5-1.

The score was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, then North Mac pulled away.

Recording hits for the Comets were Drew Potthast, Haiden Graham and Mason Barnes. Peyton McCullough drove in the Comets’ run.

GHS used three pitchers, who did well on the mound. They included Chase Bellegante, Graham and Nick Grull.