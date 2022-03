The varsity Greenville High School baseball team was defeated by Wesclin on Wednesday 7-1.

Hitting safely for the Comets were Ryan Jackson, Chase Bellegante, Edward Jurgena and Trent Bohannon.

The defeat dropped the Comets to 1-2 for the season. They play at Pana Friday.

The junior varsity team tied Wesclin 8-8 in a game ended after six innings due to darkness. The JV Comets host Lincolnwood/Morrisonville Friday.