Blue Jays Volleyball In Regional Championship Match

The eighth grade Greenville Junior High volleyball team will play for the IESA Class 8-3A championship Thursday, March 10 in the Greenville Junior High gym.

The Lady Blue Jays will play Roxana in the title match at 5 p.m.

Greenville won its semifinal match Tuesday, defeating East Alton in three games, 25-15, 24-26 and 25-15.

Emma Veith had a big match, serving 10 aces, and coming up with six kills, two assists and a block.

Haylee Hediger recorded three aces and two kills. Keeleigh Valleroy had two aces and a block, Haylee Clark, two kills and a block; Ava Potthast, three assists and a kill; and Ella Kleiner, one kill.

The Greenville squad enters the regional championship match with a 10-8 record.