Breese Central’s Basketball Season Wraps Up

The Nashville Hornets boys basketball team has advanced to the Class 2A super-sectional round.

Friday night, the Hornets defeated Breese Central 47-45 in overtime to grab the Carterville Sectional title. Central’s season ended with a 28-6 record.

Teutopolis won the Flora Sectional Friday night over Mt. Carmel, 56-35.

At the SIU-Carbondale Super-Sectional Monday night, it will be Nashville against Teutopolis. Tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m. The Hornets are 27-4 this season.

In the Class 3A Sectional at Highland Friday night, East St. Louis beat Chatham Glenwood 56-47. The Flyers face Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin in the Springfield Super-Sectional Monday night.