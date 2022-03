Playing at Alton Marquette Monday, the varsity Greenville Comets recorded an 11-3 baseball victory over the Explorers.

Mason Barnes earned the pitching win.

The Comets banged out 11 hits with Trent Bohannon getting three of them.

In the junior varsity game, Marquette defeated the Comets 6-1. Hunter Clark, CJ Jackson and Gus Olson hit safely.