Cross Country Meet Named For Holden

Dave Holden started the cross country program at Greenville High School.

The coach passed away this past January 17.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat says Holden will be remembered in a special way. He said he was an outstanding man and a great coach who impacted a lot of student athletes. He started the GHS cross country program and he said naming the meet after Dave was the right thing to do. The school administration and Holden family were all on board. The home meet on Tuesday, September 13, will be the Dave Holden Open.

Coach Holden began the girls cross country at GHS in the fall of 2007 and the boys program was started the following fall.