GHS Boys Basketball Award Winners

Basketball awards were presented to members of the Greenville High School boys’ basketball teams at a recent ceremony.

The freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams were recognized.

Varsity Head Coach Todd Cantrill presented the Mr. Comet Award to senior Peyton McCullough.

The Free Throw Award was earned by senior Jack Schaufelberger, sophomore Nick Grull received the Rebound Award and Kaleb Gardner picked up the Assist Award.

Schaufelberger won the free throw honor for the third straight season and was recipient of the Offensive Award. Senior Jaylon Betts received the Defensive Award, and the Most Improved Player Award went to sophomore Shane McCracken.

Team Manager Alison Tabor was presented the Game Changer Award. This is the first year for the honor, started by the GHS athletic department. It is for incredible character, strong leadership and a passion to be successful.

Two seniors have entered the Comets Basketball Hall of Fame for career statistics.

Jack Schaufelberger enters the Hall in two categories with 836 points and a 76.4 percent free throw percentage.

Peyton McCullough is a Hall of Fame member after scoring 757 points during his career.