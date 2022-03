The Greenville Lady Comets’ varsity soccer team grabbed its first win of the season Thursday at Wood River.

The GHS girls posted a 5-1 decision over East Alton-Wood River.

Brooklyn Suzuki had a big offensive game. The senior score three of her team’s five goals. The other two were by Katie Campbell and Erin Peppler.

Earning assists for the Lady Comets were Campbell and Mia Emken.