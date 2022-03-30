GHS Softball Defeated At Marquette

The Greenville High School varsity softball girls travelled to Alton Monday and were defeated by Marquette 9-4.

Jayden Murphy doubled for the Lady Comets and had two RBIs. Paige Roberts produced two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Macy Jett also had a hit and RBI.

In junior varsity softball action, the Lady Comets topped Alton Marquette 11-3 with Anna Turner getting the pitching decision, she struck out six.

Offensively for GHS, Braxton Adcock had two hits and Emma Wilfong, Holly Dunn, Amya Miller and Kaylee Beard also hit safely.