GHS Softball Field Upgrades Ready For Home Opener

Fans attending the Greenville High School softball Lady Comets’ first home game Thursday afternoon, will see an upgraded facility.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat said the field needed some improvements and the department did fundraisers to raise money to make those improvements over the past few months. There’s a new scoreboard in right center field, a press box/concession stand behind home plate, risers with 120 chair-back seats on each side of the field, backstop padding, new fence, and more.

The softball field is south of the high school building, near the auditorium.

The Lady Comets play Nokomis on Thursday with the first pitch at 4:30 p.m.