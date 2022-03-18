GHS Softball Girls Fall To Wesclin & Beat Nokomis

In a game played Wednesday, the Greenville High School varsity softball team was downed by Wesclin 7-3.

Jayden Murphy ripped a triple for the Lady Comets. Reagan Micnheimer and Paige Roberts had two hits apiece.

The girls earned their second win of the season on their newly renovated home field Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Comets defeated Nokomis 4-2 with Kayla Sanders picking up the pitching win.

Hannah Potthast and Paige Roberts hit doubles for GHS. Roberts drove in two runs and Macy Jett had one RBI.