Girls Basketball Super Sectionals

Illinois high School girls’ basketball super-sectional games were played Monday night.

Pana won the Vandalia Class 2A Super-Sectional with a 64-56 decision over Carterville. The Lady Panthers play Quincy Notre Dame Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the state semifinal round at Illinois State University in Normal.

In Class 1A action, Okawville was defeated by Brimfield, 45-42 in the Mt. Sterling Brown County Super-Sectional.

Bethalto Civic Memorial won the Class 3A Highland Super-Sectional, defeating Mahomet Seymour 53-48, and Bethalto meets Mundelein Carmel at 10 a.m. Friday in the state semifinals

Edwardsville lost its Class 4A super-sectional to Bolingbrook 56-53.