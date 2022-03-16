Greenville High Cheerleaders Honored

The 2021-2022 Greenville High School basketball cheerleaders were honored recently at a program.

Head Coach Amanda Goldsboro presented varsity awards.

Senior Avery Cantrill received the Comet Award, in addition to the Game Changer Award, which is presented by the athletic department for incredible character, strong leadership, and a passion to be successful.

Other honors went to freshman Megan Ridens with the Spirit of Sport Award, junior Jillian Elam with the Most Improved Award, senior Lily Prater with the Leadership Award, freshman Holly Dunn with the Newcomer of the Year Award, and senior Lilee Joiner with the Unsung Hero Award.

Chevrons and letters were also presented to cheerleaders.

The varsity Comets were state champions in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association competition and advanced to the IHSA state finals weekend.

Junior Varsity Coach Tessa Cantrill presented patches to members of the JV squad.

The team placed second in the state ICCA competition. Coach Cantrill said that during the competitive season, the junior varsity did not have a single deduction.