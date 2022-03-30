Greenville Hosts Track Meet

The Greenville High School track program hosted a triangular meet Tuesday, with action by girls and boys teams.

Southwestern Piasa won both meets. Greenville placed second in the boys meet while Vandalia was runner up in the girls’ competition.

Individually for the Comets, Wyatt Emken won the triple jump, Aidan Williams was first in the 800 meter run, and Mason Price won the shot put.

Second place finishes for the GHS boys were Connor Rodgers in the 200 meter dash, Judah Liss in the mile run, Bryce Siebert in the 400 meter dash, Mason Price in the discus and Ayden Stenitzer in the high jump.

For the Lady Comets individually, Mia Bellegante had the only victory, finishing first in the 100 meter hurdles.

Tessa Neely was second in the 100 and 400 meter dashes, and Carly Schaub second in the shot put and discus events.

The GHS girls won the 4 by 200 meter relay.

The big Greenville Invitation is Saturday, April 2 at the Greenville High School track. Nineteen girls and 19 boys’ teams are expected to be in the competition.

Field events start around 9 a.m.