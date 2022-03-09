Greenville Junior High Baseball Camp

The Greenville Blue Jays Baseball Camp will be held March 14-17 in the junior high gymnasium.

It is open to players in second grade through eighth grade. Second, third and fourth graders meet each day from 3:30 to 5 p.m., them the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders will go from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m.

The cost is $40 per player, however siblings can attend for one price. All proceeds go to the Blue Jays baseball program.

Registration forms are available through the school. To get one or obtain additional information call the junior high at 664-1226.

March 10 is the deadline to guarantee a camp shirt.