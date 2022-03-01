Greenville Volleyball In Regional Title Match

The Greenville Junior High seventh grade girls’ volleyball team will play for an IESA Class 3A regional championship Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Vandalia.

The Lady Jays, seeded fourth out of six teams in the regional, go up against Wood River Lewis & Clark, the second seed, in the title match.

Monday night in the semifinals, the Greenville girls upended top-seeded Vandalia in two games, 25-23 and 25-16.

Leading the serving was Bailey Taylor with nine aces. Ryleigh Plannette and Ada Jefferson totaled four aces each.

Vanae Brown and Plannette had three kills apiece, and Allie Veith and Gracie Goodson, one each.

Taylor led the team in assists with three while Plannette had one.

In their first round regional match last Saturday, the Lady Jays won over Roxana in three games. After taking the first game, 25-16, Roxana forced a third one by winning 25-20. Greenville claimed the match with a 25-11 decision in game three.

Players with service aces included Taylor with eight, Emma Bingham with seven, Veith with four, and Jefferson and Plannette with two apiece.

Brown and Goodson posted four kills each and Veith had three.

Plannette led the setting department with five assists, and Goodson had a solo block.