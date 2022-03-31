GU To Host 21st Panther Basketball Academy

The 21st edition of the Greenville University Panther Basketball Academy will take place this summer.

Boys and girls, ages 8 to 17, are invited to attend June 10 through June 23.

Panther Academy is hosted by GU men’s basketball Head Coach George Barber, other GU coaches and GU men’s and women’s basketball players.

The event is designed to improve the offensive and defensive skills of all basketball players. An integral part of the academy is coaching, teaching and instructing in a Christian atmosphere.

Panther Academy is $300 for resident campers and $275 for day campers. Discounts are available for referring a first-time camper and for multiple campers from the same family.

For more information, or to register, go to PantherBasketballAcademy.com.