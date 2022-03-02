High School Boys’ Basketball Sectionals

The Breese Central Cougars boys’ basketball team is in the championship game of the Carterville Class 2A Sectional.

Playing in the semifinals Tuesday night, Central sailed past Metropolis Massac County 59-24. The Cougars play for the sectional title at 7 p.m. Friday.

Teutopolis is also in a Class 2A sectional championship contest, after beating Alton Marquette 41-33 Tuesday night at Flora. The Shoes play in the title game Friday at 7 p.m.

In other boys’ sectional games Tuesday night, Tuscola beat Effingham St. Anthony 51-48 in Class 1A, Chatham Glenwood knocked off Centralia 42-38 in Class 3A at Highland, and Quincy won a Class 4A contest, 34-32, over Collinsville.