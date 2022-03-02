Highland Female Wrestler Third In State

The first Illinois High School Association girls wrestling state tournament was held this year, and a Highland High School wrestler performed very well.

Freshman August Rottmann placed third in the 170-pound class in the individual finals at Bloomington last weekend. She had previously won the Peoria Richwoods Sectional in that class.

August is the only girl on the Highland High School wrestling team.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to the very happy state medalist. She told him it was an exciting experience, especially since it was the first event of its kind. August told Jeff she expected to do fairly well and place in the competition, but didn’t expect to do as well as she did.

August is far from being a newcomer to wrestling and hopes her success increases interest in the sport by other Highland area girls. She said she is wrestling thanks to her father. Highland has a junior wrestling club and she was able to wrestle in that league at a young age.

August has a goal of eventually winning a state wrestling championship and would like to wrestle in college.

She is the daughter of Dennis and April Rottmann of Pierron.

