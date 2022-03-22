Junior Comets Golf Scramble

The Junior Comets football program is holding its fundraising golf scramble Saturday, May 21 at the Greenville Country Club.

The event begins at 9 a.m.

The four-person golf scramble is limited to 18 teams. The cost is $260 per team or $65 per person. This includes green fees, a meal, two drink tickets, skins and mulligans.

Sponsorships are available for $50 per hole.

To register a team or become a sponsor, send money to 414 Dudleyville Road, Greenville, 62246 or contact Scott Meikamp at 618-223-0586.