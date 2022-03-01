Lady Comets Basketball Awards

Members of the Greenville High School girls’ basketball program were honored Sunday afternoon during a special program.

Letters, chevrons and special awards were presented.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager said his varsity team finished 14-19 with a third place finish in the South Central Conference, going 5-3.

Click below to hear him talk about the records established by the team and players:

Varsity awards went to Lilly Funneman for most assists, Abby Sussenbach as Offensive Player of the Year and for most rebounds, Charlee Stearns for best three-point percentage, Mia Emken as Most Improved Player, Ali Ridens as Teammate of the Year, and Brooklyn Suzuki as Defensive Player of the Year.

Receiving junior varsity awards were Shayna Henderson as Most Improved Player, Mylee Kessinger as Teammate of the Year, Natalie McCullough as Offensive Player of the Year, and Adyson Bearley as Defensive Player of the Year.

Freshman awards were presented to Anna Turner as Most Improved Player, Erin Peppler as Teammate of the Year, Kylie Doll as Offensive Player of the Year, and Adyson Bearley as Defensive Player of the Year.