Lady Jays In Volleyball Sectional

A victory Wednesday night by the seventh grade Greenville Junior High girls’ volleyball team put the Lady Blue Jays into the IESA sectional.

The Lady Jays face Staunton Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Class 7-3A Vandalia Sectional. Only one match is played in the sectional with the winner going to state.

In Wednesday’s match, Greenville defeated Wood River Lewis & Clark 25-8, 25-22.

Serving leaders in the regional title match were Ryleigh Plannette with seven aces, Bailey Taylor and Emma Bingham with four aces each, and Tinley Walker with two.

Allie Veith recorded six kills, Gracie Goodson added two and Bingham had one.

In the setting department, Taylor had three assists, Ada Jefferson, two; and Plannette, Bingham and Brooke Wayman, one apiece.

The Greenville seventh grade girls enter the sectional with an 8-8 record after winning three matches in the regional.