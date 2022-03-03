Lady Jays Win Volleyball Regional

The Greenville Junior High seventh grade volleyball Lady Blue Jays went into the regional tournament with a record under .500.

Now they are champions of the Vandalia IESA Class 7-3A Regional.

Greenville defeated Wood River Lewis and Clark Wednesday evening in the championship match. The Lady Jays won the opening game 25-8 and sealed the title with a 25-22 decision in the second game.

The Greenville seventh graders play in the Vandalia Sectional Monday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. They own an 8-8 record.

The Lady Jays were seeded fourth in the six-team regional.

They beat fifth-seeded Roxana in the quarterfinal round, defeated top-seeded Vandalia in the semifinals, and stopped second seeded Wood River Lewis & Clark for the championship.