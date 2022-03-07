MGHS Players Honored By Egyptian-Illini Conference

Mulberry Grove co-opted with Ramsey this past season in high school girls basketball.

Two Mulberry Grove students were recently named to the Egyptian-Illini Conference second team for the season. They are Jessi Mezo and Jeni Mezo.

Lillie Eddie from Ramsey was a first team selection. Two members of the Mulberry Grove High School boys’ basketball team have been honored by coaches of the Egyptian-Illini Conference.

Daustin Steiner, a senior was named to the all-conference second tea. Another senior, Tucker Johnson received honorable mention.