The softball season got underway Monday at Mulberry Grove High School and the Lady Aces were defeated by South Central 12-3.

Lily Johnson handled the pitching duties for Mulberry Grove and struck out 13.

Callye Earnest homered for the Lady Aces and drove in two runs. Also hitting safely were Micah Greenwood, Jessi Mezo, Taylor Stone, Dakota Kruep and Peyton Simpson.

Mezo had the other RBI.