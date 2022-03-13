Nashville Hornets Are State Champions

The Nashville Hornets won the Illinois State High School Association Class 2A boys basketball championship Saturday afternoon.

Playing in Champaign, the Hornets edged Monticello 32-31 in the title game.

Nashville ended up outscoring the Sages 7-0 in the final two and one-half minutes.

Monticello led by a point when Saxton Hoepker put in a layup with 22 seconds to play.

Hoepker then blocked a shot with two seconds remaining to secure the state title for the Hornets.

Both of the Nashville games in the Final Four were very close.

In Friday’s semifinal contest, the Hornets defeated Chicago DePaul Prep 31-24 in two overtimes.

Nashville scored just six points in the first half, but trailed by only four.

The first lead of the game for the Hornets was in the first few seconds of the second overtime.

Nashville ended the season with a 30-4 record.