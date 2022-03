The Nashville High School boys’ basketball team is in the semifinals of the Illinois High School Association state tournament.

Monday night, the Hornets whipped Teutopolis 44-18 at the SIU-Carbondale Super-Sectional.

Nashville is now in the Class 2A final four and plays Chicago De Paul College Prep about 4 p.m. Thursday at Champaign.

In the Class 3A super-sectional at Springfield, Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin beat East St. Louis 60-50.