A member of the South Central Conference finished third in the girls Class 2A basketball state tournament.

The Pana Panthers defeated Minonk Fieldcrest on Friday, 49-45, to claim third place in Class 2A.

Pana was defeated in the semifinals by Quincy Notre Dane 56-44.

Bethalto Civic Memorial finished fourth in the Class 3A tournament. In the semifinals, Bethalto lost to Mundelein Carmel 51-24, then Friday night Bethalto dropped the third place game to Morton, 55-41.