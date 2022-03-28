Soccer Lady Comets Second In Tournament

The Greenville High School girls’ soccer team made a good showing in last week’s Route 66 Kickoff Classic Tournament.

The Lady Comets finished second, winning two of three games.

They shut out North Mac 1-0 in the first contest. Mia Emken scored the goal and Shayna Henderson was the GHS goal keeper.

In the tournament semifinals, the GHS girls posted another 1-0 win, this time over Auburn.

Scoring the goal for the Lady Comets was Brooklyn Suzuki and Henderson was once again in goal.

That victory put the Lady Comets into the championship game Saturday at Carlinville against Pleasant Plains.

The GHS team was defeated 7-0.

Greenville plays in the Panther Classic at Litchfield this week. The Lady Comets’ first game is Wednesday against Auburn.