The Greenville High School soccer girls improved their record to 2-1 with a 4-1 home win over Metro East Lutheran Friday.

Scoring goals for the Lady Comets were Mia Emken, Alison Tabor, Katie Campbell and Brooklyn Suzuki.

Charlee Stearns had two assists with Campbell also getting an assist.

In goal, Shayna Henderson had 10 saves.

The Lady Comets host Pinckneyville on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.